UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

"Ehsaas" Programme Aims To Provide Facilities To Deserving People: Dr Sania

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 11:32 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar on Monday said "Ehsaas" program aimed at providing possible facilitates to the poor segment of the society to sustain their lives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar on Monday said "Ehsaas" program aimed at providing possible facilitates to the poor segment of the society to sustain their lives.

Talking to ptv, she said under this project, vulnerable segment of the society would be uplifted and the needs of the deserving people would be fulfilled.

"Ehsaas program is the flagship program of the government to reduce inequality" adding that under the programme, 134 points would be covered, she told.

About difference between "Ehssas" and Benazir Income Support programmes (BISP), Dr.Sania said out of the 134 points, only seven points were related to BISP adding that other points would be covered by other ministries or institutions of the country.

She said the program was for the extreme poor, orphans, widows, the homeless, the disabled, those who risk medical impoverishment, for the jobless, for poor farmers and laborers.

Dr. Sania said a door to door survey would conducted to get information of real economical conditions of beneficiaries of the programme.

She said that poverty could not be eliminated only by giving jobs and stipends to the poor, adding government would give the beneficiaries loans to start their businesses to sustain their lives.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Poor Government PTV Jobs

Recent Stories

Army Chief's service extended in larger national i ..

4 minutes ago

Attorney General Barr Names New US Prisons Chief i ..

7 minutes ago

PTI Information Secretary hails government's decis ..

7 minutes ago

Lebanon Working to Make Rumors About Devaluation o ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan Hockey Federation includes two members in ..

7 minutes ago

Swiss Air Force Says Escorted Plane With Russian D ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.