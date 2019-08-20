UrduPoint.com
'Ehsaas' Programme Aims To Provide Facilities To Deserving People: Dr Sania

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar has said "Ehsaas" programme aimed at providing possible facilitates to the poor segment of the society to sustain their lives

Talking to ptv, she said under this project, vulnerable segment of the society would be uplifted and the needs of the deserving people would be fulfilled.

Talking to ptv, she said under this project, vulnerable segment of the society would be uplifted and the needs of the deserving people would be fulfilled.

"Ehsaas is the flagship programme of the government to reduce inequality" adding that under the programme, 134 points would be covered, she said.

About difference between "Ehssas" and Benazir Income Support programmes (BISP), Dr Sania said out of the 134 points, only seven points were related to BISP adding that other points would be covered by other ministries or institutions of the country.

She said the programme was for the extreme poor, orphans, widows, the homeless, the disabled, those who risk medical impoverishment, for the jobless, for poor farmers and labourers.

Dr Sania said a door to door survey would be conducted to get information of real economical conditions of beneficiaries of the programme.

She said that poverty could not be eliminated only by giving jobs and stipends to the poor, adding government would give the beneficiaries loans to start their businesses to earn their livelihood.

