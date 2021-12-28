Ehsaas programme benefits 36000 women in district

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Around Rs. 400 millions have been distributed among 36000 deserving women in Muzaffergarh district under Ehsaas Kifalat programme.

75 per cent of the beneficiaries under Ehsaas Kifalat programme had so far taken cash assistance, informed Deputy Commissioner Syed Mosa Raza here on Tuesday.

The rest of the 9000 registered beneficiaries would get the grant by the next month, he told APP.

He said the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf was striving hard to facilitate poor through providing grant to destitute persons at their door step after complete verification.