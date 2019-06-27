UrduPoint.com
Ehsaas Programme Focuses On 4 Major Areas & 115 Policy Actions : BISP Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 07:16 PM

Ehsaas programme focuses on 4 major areas & 115 policy actions : BISP official

The government is focusing on four major areas and 115 policy action to reduce poverty and equality and directly invest in poor across the country under Ehsaas Program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :The government is focusing on four major areas and 115 policy action to reduce poverty and equality and directly invest in poor across the country under Ehsaas Program.

The programme has been launched recently by the government for the social protection and poverty reduction in the country.

A BISP official on Thursday said : "The programme would ensure equality, social safety for disadvantaged segments besides creating jobs and livelihoodsfor poor." He said the government has also focused on the development of lagging districts in order to ensure amenities for people.

He said the programme has been initiated specifically for the extreme poor, orphans, widows, homeless, the disabled, and those who risk medical impoverishmentHe said it also focused on the jobless, poor farmers, laborers, the sick and undernourished, besides students from low-income backgrounds andfor poor women and elderly citizens.

