Ehsaas Programme: Four swindlers held

Chowk Sarwar Shaheed Police have claimed to arrest four swindlers involved in fetching money from women for fake registration in connection with Ehsaas Programme

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Chowk Sarwar Shaheed Police have claimed to arrest four swindlers involved in fetching money from women for fake registration in connection with Ehsaas Programme.

According to police sources, four alleged outlaws including three men and a woman, were found visiting different houses.

They demanded Rs 2000 each, from women for Ehsaas Programme's registration.

A woman, namely Shakeela Bibi, after suspicion, informed the police concerned. The police rushed to the site and arrested the outlaws. Police have registered the case.