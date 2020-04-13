UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ehsaas Programme: Over Rs One Billion Disbursed In Distt Muzaffargarh

Sumaira FH 22 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 11:41 AM

Ehsaas Programme: Over Rs one billion disbursed in distt Muzaffargarh

Over Rs one billion was distributed among 97806 poor families under emergency Ehsaas Cash Programme in district Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Over Rs one billion was distributed among 97806 poor families under emergency Ehsaas Cash Programme in district Muzaffargarh.

According to district administration, a total of 22 cash counters, including 12 in Muzaffargarh, four in Kot Addu, three each in Alipur and Jatoie.

The women are given financial assistance after complete biometric verification.

The sources in district administration stated that Rs 1.03 billions were disbursed during first four days of the financial assistance scheme. Complete SOPs are being followed at the cash centers, concluded official sources.

Related Topics

Poor Muzaffargarh Kot Addu Alipur Women Billion

Recent Stories

2-year minor killed, four citizens injured by Indi ..

5 minutes ago

Pak Army's training aircraft Mushaq crashes, two s ..

9 minutes ago

UK's COVID-19 Response Measures Include Using Conf ..

9 minutes ago

Death toll reaches to 93 after 5374 cases of Coron ..

26 minutes ago

Two pilots martyred in army's trainer aircraft cra ..

28 minutes ago

Health Services DG urges citizens to continue soci ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.