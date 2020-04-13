Ehsaas Programme: Over Rs one billion disbursed in distt Muzaffargarh

Over Rs one billion was distributed among 97806 poor families under emergency Ehsaas Cash Programme in district Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Over Rs one billion was distributed among 97806 poor families under emergency Ehsaas Cash Programme in district Muzaffargarh.

According to district administration, a total of 22 cash counters, including 12 in Muzaffargarh, four in Kot Addu, three each in Alipur and Jatoie.

The women are given financial assistance after complete biometric verification.

The sources in district administration stated that Rs 1.03 billions were disbursed during first four days of the financial assistance scheme. Complete SOPs are being followed at the cash centers, concluded official sources.