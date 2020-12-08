UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ehsaas Programme Playing Vital Role In Reducing Poverty In Country: Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 08:41 PM

Ehsaas Programme playing vital role in reducing poverty in country: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday highlighting the vital role being played by Ehsaas Programme in the country in poverty reduction and establishment of a welfare state appreciated the measures taken in that regard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday highlighting the vital role being played by Ehsaas Programme in the country in poverty reduction and establishment of a welfare state appreciated the measures taken in that regard.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Special Assistant on the Poverty Reduction and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar here.

During the meeting, Dr Sania Nishtar briefed the prime minister about Kafalat payments, final report of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, progress of Ehsaas One-Window Operation and Ehsaas Tahaffuz.

Besides, she also briefed in detail about changes in the Bait ul Maal Law with respect to shelters, and the measures being taken to ensure further transparency in Donation Management System.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Progress

Recent Stories

Russian, Turkish Foreign Ministers Discuss Ceasefi ..

56 seconds ago

Chinese Spy Suspect Fang Had Ties With US politici ..

59 seconds ago

Anti-Corruption day to be observed on Wednesday

4 minutes ago

Ministers co- chaires meeting on K-E shares transf ..

4 minutes ago

CSSP organizes training workshop for Agriculture, ..

4 minutes ago

Trump Administration Declined Offer to Purchase Mo ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.