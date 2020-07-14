Ehsaas Programme; Rs 2275.956 mln provided to 189,663 persons

Rawalpindi district administration was transferring cash under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme and so far disbursed Rs 2275.956 million among 189,663 persons

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration made efforts to make the programme successful here like other parts of the country.

The administration provided cash Rs 12,000 to deserving persons in seven tehsils of the district.

He said, 26 centers were set up for Rawalpindi district including tehsil Gujar Khan, Taxila, Murree, Kahuta, Kallar Syedan and Kotli Sattian.

He said, the beneficiaries were being provided cash at 26 points in Rawalpindi district which was being disbursed among the deserving families directly affected by the lockdown.

The cash was being distributed among poor families under the supervision of Revenue Officers of the districts administration.

He informed that 14 centers were set up in Rawalpindi city, two in Gujar Khan, three in Murree, two in Kallar Syedan, one each in Kahuta, Taxila, Wah Cantonment, Kotli Sattian and Karor.

The safety and security of the Ehsaas Emergency Cash beneficiaries arriving to collect cash assistance was the top priority of the government, he said adding, to ensure coronavirus protective measures during payment operations, special disbursement arrangements were put in place in close coordination with the authorities concerned.

Ehsaas Programme had initiated the cash stipend payments to provide instant relief to the daily wagers whose livelihoods were badly affected.

This assistance was meant to help them buy rations, he added.