Ehsaas Programme: Rs 2.60 Bln Disbursed Among 216,660 Deserving Families

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 12:22 PM

An amount of Rs 2.60 billion has so far been disbursed among 216,660 deserving families in all the four districts of Faisalabad division under first and second phases of the Ehsaas Program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :An amount of Rs 2.60 billion has so far been disbursed among 216,660 deserving families in all the four districts of Faisalabad division under first and second phases of the Ehsaas Program.

This was revealed by Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali in a briefing here on Thursday.

He said 164 counters were set up for distribution of financial aid among deserving men and women across the division.

He said that financial aid of Rs 12,000 per persons was being disbursed at fast pace after biometric verification.

"In district Faisalabad, 112,016 deserving families benefited from financial aid, in district Chiniot 28,632 families, in Jhang 48,484 families and 27,528 families in district Toba Tek Singh received the aid".

