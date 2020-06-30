Ehsaas programme: Rs 4.2bln distributed among 335,033 families in district

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :An amount of Rs 4.20 billion has been distributed among 335,033 deserving families in the district under the Ehsaas programme.

This was stated by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Afifah Shajia here on Tuesday during her surprise visit to various Ehsaas centres.

She said that financial assistance was being distributed transparently among the deserving people and special measures had been taken for guidance of applicants about their problems.

She said that assistant commissioners were also monitoring the arrangements at the centres.