Ehsaas Programme: Rs 7.1bln Given To 591,839 Deserving People

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 06:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :An amount of Rs 7.1 billion has been disbursed among 591,839 deserving people in four districts of Faisalabad division under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

This was told by Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali in a briefing here on Sunday.

He said that 141 counters had been set up at 47 centres across the division for implementation of the Ehsaas programme and an amount of Rs 12,000 per person was being provided to deserving persons after bio-metric verification.

He said that in Faisalabad district, 324,523 people have received assistance, in district Chiniot 73,732, in district Jhang 115,460 and in Toba Tek Singh 78,125 persons received the financial help.

