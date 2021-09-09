UrduPoint.com

Ehsaas Programme To Be Extended To KP; Agreement Inked

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 08:42 PM

Ehsaas programme to be extended to KP; agreement inked

Extending the scope of flagship Ehsaas Tahafuz Programme (ETP) of the federal government to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, an agreement had been signed between KP Health department and ETP to provide free of charge treatment facilities to poor and deserving patients of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Extending the scope of flagship Ehsaas Tahafuz Programme (ETP) of the Federal government to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, an agreement had been signed between KP Health department and ETP to provide free of charge treatment facilities to poor and deserving patients of the province.

Under the agreement, initially two teaching hospitals of Peshawar would be included in the programme to provide free treatment of as many as 825 diseases, an official of Health department said here Thursday.

The ETP was launched at Holy Family Hospital Islamabad and now has been extended to KP in the light of directions issued by Adviser to the Prime Minister Sania Nishtar and Chairman Provincial Policy board Dr Nowsherwan Barki.

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Family Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Department of Municipalities and Transport to host ..

Department of Municipalities and Transport to host second Abu Dhabi Smart City S ..

15 minutes ago
 Chinese delegation, minister discuss sanitation pr ..

Chinese delegation, minister discuss sanitation projects

3 minutes ago
 Nigeria's Buhari visits restive southeast after se ..

Nigeria's Buhari visits restive southeast after separatist's arrest

3 minutes ago
 Japanese Prime Minister Still Picking Favorite in ..

Japanese Prime Minister Still Picking Favorite in Party Leader Election

3 minutes ago
 EU Commission Allocates First $185.5Mln From Post- ..

EU Commission Allocates First $185.5Mln From Post-Pandemic Recovery Fund to Cypr ..

8 minutes ago
 FNC Speaker calls for international cooperation to ..

FNC Speaker calls for international cooperation to counter terrorism, extremism

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.