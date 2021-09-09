Ehsaas programme to be extended to KP; agreement inked

Extending the scope of flagship Ehsaas Tahafuz Programme (ETP) of the federal government to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, an agreement had been signed between KP Health department and ETP to provide free of charge treatment facilities to poor and deserving patients of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Extending the scope of flagship Ehsaas Tahafuz Programme (ETP) of the Federal government to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, an agreement had been signed between KP Health department and ETP to provide free of charge treatment facilities to poor and deserving patients of the province.

Under the agreement, initially two teaching hospitals of Peshawar would be included in the programme to provide free treatment of as many as 825 diseases, an official of Health department said here Thursday.

The ETP was launched at Holy Family Hospital Islamabad and now has been extended to KP in the light of directions issued by Adviser to the Prime Minister Sania Nishtar and Chairman Provincial Policy board Dr Nowsherwan Barki.