Ehsaas' Programme To Benefit 2.8 M People, More Initiatives On Cards, Says Yawer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2021 | 05:15 PM

Minister for Social Welfare Punjab and Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Syed Yawer Abbas on Wednesday said that Ehsaas Amdan Support Programme would directly benefit 2.8 million people at 375 Union Councils across the country

Talking to APP he said that Ehsaas Amdan programme had already been launched to enhance the income of people from weaker segments of society.He pledged to launch more such programmes under Ehsaas umbrella to benefit a larger population in need of support.

He said that 23 districts were being facilitated through Ehsaas programme.

Yawer said that the government would provide assets to people through this programme which would help enhance their income and improve their living standards on sustainable basis.

He informed that motorcycle-rickshaws, cattle heads,machines and shop items were being provided and added that each deserving person was getting assets worth Rs 60,000 free of charge.

He said that the 60 percent assets were being provided to women under the programme and added that technical training would also be provided to people in case of their willingness.

The minister said that Rs 28 billion was total budget of the programme which would be increased in future.

He said that Ehsaas Amdan programme was not just one programme adding that Rs 3000 per month would be offered to the poor and the deserving women through "Kifalat" initiative.

He said that scholarships would be offered to 50,000 students annually under the undergraduate scholarship programme.

He said that interest-free loans were also being given to 80,000 people under Ehsaas programme every month.

He said beneficiaries of Ehsaas programme informed him that earlier they were earning only Rs 300 to Rs 500 per day but support under 'Ehsaas' had increased their daily income to Rs 1000 to Rs1200 per day.

"The PTI government has done much more for needy segment of the society,he said."

