Ehsaas Programme To Empower Neglected Segments: CM

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the Ehsaas programme, launched by the government, is aimed to empower the neglected segments of society.

The CM said philanthropists were the benefactors of society as they strive to lessen the difficulties of the destitute.

He said this during a meeting with founder of Akhuwat Foundation Dr Amjad Saqib, who called on him at the CM office and discussed empowerment of the impecunious strata through micro-financing.

The CM said a project has been launched to rehabilitate the transgender community while the elderly citizens would also be assisted in the shape of trimonthly pensions.

