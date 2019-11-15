UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ehsaas Programme To Empower Women Financially : Dr. Sania Nishtar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 06:34 PM

Ehsaas Programme to empower women financially : Dr. Sania Nishtar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar has said that Pakistan will thrive as more women participate in the economy

Texas (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th November, 2019) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar has said that Pakistan will thrive as more women participate in the economy.This she said during her speech through video link at U.S.-Pakistan Women in the Economy Symposium on Friday.

The event was hosted by George H. W. Bush school of Government and Public Service at Texas in coordination with the US-Pakistan Women's Council, the roundtable was focussed on ambitious ideas to propel women in the economy forward.Dr.

Nishtar highlighted the multiple policies under the Ehsaas programme which are driving women's fuller participation in both the economy and society."Women's empowerment is beneficial to Pakistan's society and our economy and Ehsaas is dedicated to furthering their full participation in all parts of life," said Dr.

Nishtar following the event. "A country cannot thrive when half of its population are not educated and enabled to fulfil their potentials, which is why we are promoting a wide range of policies - from scholarships to mobile phones - to tackle the systemic gender inequality."According to the latest figures from the United Nations Development Program's Gender Equality Index, only a quarter of women are active in the labour market in Pakistan.Other speakers at the event included Michael Young, President of Texas A&M University and Alice Wells, Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs at the U.S.

Department of State.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister United Nations U.S. Department Of State Mobile Young George Alice Women Market Event All From Government Asia Labour

Recent Stories

Applications For e-Rozgaar Open Till 24th November

5 minutes ago

Diaspora community playing a key role in creating ..

20 minutes ago

NUST crosses “500 patents filed and 100 patents ..

23 minutes ago

Pakistan has set on journey to prosperity after s ..

25 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Ships Moawin & Aslatvisit Port Casab ..

29 minutes ago

Development partners, UN agencies and internationa ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.