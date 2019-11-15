Ehsaas Programme to empower women financially : Dr. Sania Nishtar

(@imziishan)

Texas (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th November, 2019) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar has said that Pakistan will thrive as more women participate in the economy.This she said during her speech through video link at U.S.-Pakistan Women in the Economy Symposium on Friday.

The event was hosted by George H. W. Bush school of Government and Public Service at Texas in coordination with the US-Pakistan Women's Council, the roundtable was focussed on ambitious ideas to propel women in the economy forward.Dr.

Nishtar highlighted the multiple policies under the Ehsaas programme which are driving women's fuller participation in both the economy and society."Women's empowerment is beneficial to Pakistan's society and our economy and Ehsaas is dedicated to furthering their full participation in all parts of life," said Dr.

Nishtar following the event. "A country cannot thrive when half of its population are not educated and enabled to fulfil their potentials, which is why we are promoting a wide range of policies - from scholarships to mobile phones - to tackle the systemic gender inequality."According to the latest figures from the United Nations Development Program's Gender Equality Index, only a quarter of women are active in the labour market in Pakistan.Other speakers at the event included Michael Young, President of Texas A&M University and Alice Wells, Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs at the U.S.

Department of State.