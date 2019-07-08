Ehsaas Programme to ensure economic wellbeing of the poor: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that economic wellbeing of the neglected sections of society will be ensured as development of human resources is focal point of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led coalition government's policy

Addressing a meeting here on Monday, he said that the launch of Punjab Ehsaas programme had been planned on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide necessary socioeconomic protection to the neglected and deserving sections of society. He said that more than Rs 17 billion had been allocated in the current fiscal year for the programme. He said that monthly allowance would be given to needy and deserving people of over 65 years of age in the province and initial funds, amounting to Rs 3 billion had been allocated under the Bahimmat Buzurg Programme.

The CM said that initiatives have been taken for saving poor families from financial crises as it was top priority of the state. A monthly stipend programme for two lakh disabled persons was being started under Humqadam Programme, he added. He said that looking after widows and orphans was a fundamental responsibility of the state, and it was a unique identity of the model of Riasat-e-Madina that no segment of society was left unattended.

The government will fix monthly stipend for widows, he added. Similarly, a five-year project was being started to provide equal economic opportunities to womenfolk and Rs 8 billion were allocated in the current budget for the purpose.

The CM said that entire society was responsible for restoration of people affected by acid burns and added that the government was providing Rs 100 million for help of the acid attack victims.

Meanwhile, the CM said in a statement that recovery of the looted national money was a desire of every Pakistani, adding that those who mercilessly looted the national resources had put every child under debt. Wrong economic policies of the past tremendously damaged the country, he added. The opponents were frightened of discussion on economic situation. He said that institutions were autonomous and an across-the-board accountability was being carried out, which was a need of the hour.

The public representatives belonging to various areas, provincial secretaries and officials concerned called on the chief minister at his office.