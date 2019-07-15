Ehsaas programme to eradicate poverty,economic growth,health,education

UrduPoint.com
Mon 15th July 2019 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Sania Nishtar Monday said that Ehsaas programme was about the creation of a 'welfare state' .

Talking to APP,she said Ehsaas, as one such transformative agenda which aims at "the human capital formation for poverty eradication, economic growth and sustainable development, and overcoming financial barriers to accessing health and post-secondary education" she added.

