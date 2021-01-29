UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ehsaas Programme Totally Apolitical: Sania Nishtar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 05:16 PM

Ehsaas programme totally apolitical: Sania Nishtar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar has said that foundation of the Ehsaas programme has been laid purely on non-political basis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar has said that foundation of the Ehsaas programme has been laid purely on non-political basis.

Addressing a press conference in Sahiwal, she said that a survey for the Ehsaas programme was underway with complete transparency currently, adding that deserving and destitute people were being brought under the umbrella of the initiative. No fee for the Ehsaas survey was being charged, she added.

She said that survey for the Ehsaas programme would continue across the country, adding that the programme messages would be sent from 8171.

The special assistant to prime minister said that the first six months of 2021 would be a milestone for the welfare of the people.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sahiwal From

Recent Stories

Quinton de Kock, Babar Azam and Fawad Alam review ..

34 seconds ago

Public Prosecution clarifies penalties for disclos ..

5 minutes ago

Robber killed in encounter in mandi bahauddin

4 minutes ago

Kidnapped girl recovered in sargodha

4 minutes ago

Police arrest man for flying kite

4 minutes ago

PM says every citizen of Punjab will get health in ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.