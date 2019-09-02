UrduPoint.com
Ehsaas Program's Agenda Based On 'empowerment To Women: Dr Sania

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 02:48 PM

Ehsaas program's agenda based on 'empowerment to women: Dr Sania

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) Monday said the entire agenda of "Ehsaas" programme based on empowering the women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) Monday said the entire agenda of "Ehsaas" programme based on empowering the women.

She said that six million women would get benefit from the "Kafalat" programme of Ehsaas programme and under the programme more than 50% of the education vouchers and scholarships would be for women.

She further said that "Insaf Card" covers health conditions for women, preferentially, not just health and education, but jobs and economic empowerment were crucial for the poor women.

In this regard, the graduation initiative solely serves women, through the labour study group, the government would explore ways to recognize the work of rural women, pave the way for equal wage and over domestic work under legislation.

She said a policy would be developed to ensure that women have joint ownership of houses in each of the new housing schemes of the government.

