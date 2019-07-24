Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division Dr Sania Nishtar Wednesday said the entire agenda of Ehsaas Program is specifically for the welfare of women in the country

Talking to APP, she said the agenda of Ehsaas Program framework is focused on the women's economic empowerment and uplift the socio-economic condition of 6 million poor women who will be benefited from the Kifalat to preferential support for women through Tahaffuz.

Adding that in Ehsaas program more than 50% of the education vouchers and scholarships would be given to disadvantage women and also, Insaf Card covers health conditions for women, preferentially.

She said labor force policies are being prepared for women domestic workers, and rural women whose work is seen as an extension of their household responsibilities.