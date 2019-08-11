UrduPoint.com
Ehsaas Program's Entire Agenda On Women' Welfare: Dr Sania Nishtar

Sun 11th August 2019 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division Dr Sania Nishtar Sunday said the entire agenda of Ehsaas Program is specifically dedicated for the welfare of women in the country.

Talking to APP, she said the agenda of Ehsaas Program framework was focused on the women's economic empowerment and uplift the socio-economic condition of 6 million poor women who will be benefited from the Kifalat to preferential support for women through Tahaffuz.

Adding that in Ehsaas program more than 50% of the education vouchers and scholarships would be given to disadvantage women and also, Insaf Card covers health conditions for women, preferentially.

She said labor force policies are being prepared for women domestic workers, and rural women whose work is seen as an extension of their household responsibilities.

