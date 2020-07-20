Ehsaas provides emergency relief to 12,997,237 lockdown affected persons so far

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The government has so far disbursed emergency cash amount of Rs157.250 billion among 12,997,237 lockdown affected persons under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme in different categories.

The Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program was initiated to disburse cash amount of Rs12,000 among those affected from the coronavirus lockdown. The payment process continued through different centres across the country in different categories of the programme.

According to the cash update received on July 20, a total of Rs70.728 billion has been disbursed among 5,845,019 deserving families in Punjab so far while Rs47.

252 billion has been disbursed among 3,918,902 families in Sindh.

A total of Rs26.877 billion has been disbursed among 2,214,239 beneficiaries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while Rs7.846 billion has been disbursed among 645,936 persons in Balochistan.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Rs2.589 billion have been distributed among 212,024 persons while Rs1.149 billion has been distributed among 94,039 people in Gilgit-Baltistan.

An amount of Rs. 0.810 billion has been disbursed among 67,078 beneficiaries in Islamabad.