Ehsaas Raabta App And National Data Exchange Portal Launched

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2022 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :The work on the National Data Exchange Portal (NDEP) has formally concluded on Thursday and the "Ehsaas Raabta" app has been launched.

The mobile app of "Ehsaas Raabta" is available on the Google Playstore at this link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=pk.gov.ehsaas.sub_kay_liye NDEP for the Ehsaas' National Socioeconomic Registry is one of the six main pillars of One Window Ehsaas.

With NDEP, the implementing agencies of Ehsaas will be empowered to ascertain what benefits an individual or a family is getting by just keying in the CNIC number of an individual.

More importantly, the benefits which each family and individual is getting from each implementing agency will also be visible to all agencies under Ehsaas programme.

"In the past, there was no way for one government agency to know what support an individual or a family was getting from another government agency. Some families with connections and influence were getting multiple benefits and other more deserving ones were getting none", Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr.

Sania Nishtar said.

Data sharing will be safeguarded through the Cognitive API Architecture approach. There will be two-way data sharing; agencies with whom data will be shared will also be required to update the registry with their own information.

"Ehsaas Raabta" app guides a common man about various benefits and services being offered through different programmes of Ehsaas. Instructional information in urdu allows users to understand information of Ehsaas programmes and initiatives.

Through Ehsaas Raabta app, anyone intending to know about his entitlements for various benefits under Ehsaas will go to the Ehsaas 8171 web portal section.

Once the QR code mentioned on the backside of Ehsaas Card is scanned, the app will inform the user about the whole range of entitlements for his/her family under Ehsaas.

