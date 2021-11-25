UrduPoint.com

Ehsaas Rashan Programme A Flagship Initiative: CM Buzdar

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 07:16 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday termed the Ehsaas Rashan programme a flagship initiative to provide subsidies to poverty-stricken families on essential items including flour, cooking oil and pulses

He was talking to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar, who called on him here and discussed Ehsaas Rashan programme with him.

The CM said Karyana shops would be registered in the province for execution of the programme and ministers, parliamentarians, as well as administrative officials, would be assigned to make it a success.

Usman Buzdar extended full support for the success of the Ehsaas Rashan programme and announced leading it in Punjab.

The initiative would provide genuine relief to the impecunious strata, he commented and affirmed that looking after the indigent stratum was a responsibility of the state.

Dr Sania Nishtar expressed the desire to open one-window centres in every tehsil and thanked the CM for the assistance provided by the Punjab government. "You have already played important role in the success of the Ehsaas programme," she told the CM.

President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) NBP Arif Usmani, Senior Executive Vice President (EVP) Digital Banking Muhammad Humayun Sajjad, Provincial Social Welfare Minister Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari, P&D chairman, secretaries of finance, industries and social welfare departments and others were also present.

