"Ehsaas Ration Donation Platform" Became Active To Register Philanthropist, Needy

Tue 31st March 2020 | 09:18 PM

The "Ehsaas Ration Donation Coordination Platform" for charities is now available on the Facebook page of Ehsaas to assist needy through creating linkage between them and the philanthropists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :The "Ehsaas Ration Donation Coordination Platform" for charities is now available on the Facebook page of Ehsaas to assist needy through creating linkage between them and the philanthropists.

This initiative has been taken under Ehsaas programme of the government to connect the people wanting to donate food rations and those in need.

Two links have been given on the Facebook page of Ehsaas; one for those who want to donate rations and the other for those who are in need of ration.

Both are required to submit a short form through mentioning their full name, address, CNIC number etc.

"This platform will be accessible through Facebook and will connect people wanting to donate food rations with those in need", Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation said in a tweet.

She said individuals in need of food rations and those willing to donate will be able to register under Ehsaas Ration Distribution Platform.

Once donor registration is confirmed, a list of those seeking food rations will become visible to the donor, Dr. Nishtar said.

Ehsaas Ration Donation Coordination Platform can be accessed through the link https://www.facebook.com/EhsaasPakistanPK/It is pertinent to mention here that this platform has been created to help those who have been affected due to the ongoing lockdown imposed in the country to curb the spread of coronavirus.

