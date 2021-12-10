UrduPoint.com

Ehsaas Ration Programme Registration Underway Across Country: Sania Nishtar

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 01:40 PM

Ehsaas ration Programme registration underway across country: Sania Nishtar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar on Friday said that the registration of Ehsaas Ration Programme has started through its website.

Around 20 million deserving families throughout the country would get benefit from this programme, she said while talking to a ptv news channel.

Dr Sania Nishtar said that about Rs 1000 relief fund would be provided to people who purchase daily use commodities from registered karyana (gorcery) store.

She said that people could register themselves with a national identity card and a mobile number being registered on the same CNIC to avail the facility. The same mobile number would be provided to registered grocery stores.

Only one member of the a family would be a beneficiary of this programme she said.

Sania Nishtar said that a point of sale (POS) set up at the designated karyana store that would also verify the status through ID card number of the given number.

Dr Sania said the government would also give subsidy upto 30 percent to people income of less than Rs. 50,000 on edible items like flour, ghee, daals in which the programme was going to commence from January 1.

She also mentioned that the the commission of the karyana store owners would be back into the given accounts from the stake holders government in next day, adding that the government would ensure the transparency in the programme.

Through this programme the government had allocated Rs. 120 billion to facilitate masses at max level.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Mobile Sale Same January Family From Government Billion Million PTV Flour

Recent Stories

PNCA starts Guitar classes today

PNCA starts Guitar classes today

18 minutes ago
 DHA&#039;s Nabadat initiative wins the Mohammed Bi ..

DHA&#039;s Nabadat initiative wins the Mohammed Bin Fahd Foundation Internationa ..

41 minutes ago
 Stocks dip in Asia ahead of US inflation figures o ..

Stocks dip in Asia ahead of US inflation figures on 10th Dec, 2021

18 minutes ago
 Karachi Green Line Service to accommodate 135,000 ..

Karachi Green Line Service to accommodate 135,000 passengers daily: Farrukh

41 minutes ago
 US Secretary of State Discusses Iran, Middle East ..

US Secretary of State Discusses Iran, Middle East With Israeli Defense Minister

41 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 87275 cusecs water

IRSA releases 87275 cusecs water

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.