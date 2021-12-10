Ehsaas ration Programme registration underway across country: Sania Nishtar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar on Friday said that the registration of Ehsaas Ration Programme has started through its website.

Around 20 million deserving families throughout the country would get benefit from this programme, she said while talking to a ptv news channel.

Dr Sania Nishtar said that about Rs 1000 relief fund would be provided to people who purchase daily use commodities from registered karyana (gorcery) store.

She said that people could register themselves with a national identity card and a mobile number being registered on the same CNIC to avail the facility. The same mobile number would be provided to registered grocery stores.

Only one member of the a family would be a beneficiary of this programme she said.

Sania Nishtar said that a point of sale (POS) set up at the designated karyana store that would also verify the status through ID card number of the given number.

Dr Sania said the government would also give subsidy upto 30 percent to people income of less than Rs. 50,000 on edible items like flour, ghee, daals in which the programme was going to commence from January 1.

She also mentioned that the the commission of the karyana store owners would be back into the given accounts from the stake holders government in next day, adding that the government would ensure the transparency in the programme.

Through this programme the government had allocated Rs. 120 billion to facilitate masses at max level.