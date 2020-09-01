UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ehsaas Registration Desks Restored In 15 Districts :Dr. Nishtar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 09:18 PM

Ehsaas Registration Desks restored in 15 districts :Dr. Nishtar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar Tuesday informed that the Ehsaas Registration Desks had been reopened in 15 districts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar Tuesday informed that the Ehsaas Registration Desks had been reopened in 15 districts of the country.

In a tweet, Dr.

Nishtar said the desks were suspended due to the COVID-19 while reopened keeping in view the improved situation after substantial reduction in cases across the country.

These registration desks were established by National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) to facilitate deserving women in self-registration for Kafaalat program under Ehsaas.

The applications submitted through this self-registration drive will then be countered through data analytics to ensure selection of deserving women transparently.

These registration desks will be expanded to the other districts of the country gradually.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Women

Recent Stories

ERC to cover accommodation costs of residents of b ..

6 minutes ago

Commissioner directs to ensure quality of work, ac ..

2 minutes ago

Bangash to listen public grievances at CM's Compli ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Minister for Excise called on Punjab Minist ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Council for Traditional Sports & Games esta ..

2 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to Cambodia in fight against ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.