Ehsaas Registration Desks restored in 15 districts :Dr. Nishtar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar Tuesday informed that the Ehsaas Registration Desks had been reopened in 15 districts of the country.

In a tweet, Dr.

Nishtar said the desks were suspended due to the COVID-19 while reopened keeping in view the improved situation after substantial reduction in cases across the country.

These registration desks were established by National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) to facilitate deserving women in self-registration for Kafaalat program under Ehsaas.

The applications submitted through this self-registration drive will then be countered through data analytics to ensure selection of deserving women transparently.

These registration desks will be expanded to the other districts of the country gradually.