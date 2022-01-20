UrduPoint.com

'Ehsaas Rehribaan' Initiative, Sigh Of Relief For Street Vendors

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2022 | 01:39 PM

'Ehsaas Rehribaan' Initiative, sigh of relief for street vendors

"Ehsaas Rehribaan" initiative has dismantled the monopoly of shopkeepers who used to charge a handsome rent to street vendors on monthly basis in Sector G-11 Markaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :"Ehsaas Rehribaan" initiative has dismantled the monopoly of shopkeepers who used to charge a handsome rent to street vendors on monthly basis in Sector G-11 Markaz.

Despite paying a good portion of their monthly income to the shopkeepers, the street vendors business was not secure. The Capital Development Authority used to conduct anti-encroachment operations time and again to clear the footpaths for smooth movements of pedestrians and shoppers and confiscate goods of the poor sellers.

The "Ehsaas Rehribaan" initiative has provided a sigh of relief to the unattended segment of the society, which could not afford to have a shop on rent.

The beneficiaries of vendor-friendly project, during a talk to this scribe on Thursday, appreciated the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreeke-e-Insaf (PTI) to give a legal cover to their small businesses, which is bread and butter for their children.

Syed Tahir Sardar, a vendor providing watchmaking service, said, he used to pay Rs12,000 monthly to the shopkeeper for his small counter.

But thanks to Allah Almighty, after this incredible initiative of the PTI government, he was paying only Rs24,000 annually and running his business independently and tension free.

He said although everything was fine but the solar panels provided to the vendors for electricity purposes were incompatible to the weather condition of Islamabad and not meeting their demands.

He urged the government to look into the matter on humanitarian grounds so that they could carry on their business without any interruption.

Shafique Ahmed Chaudhry, a shopper, besides lauding the Rehribaan initiative of the present government, registered a complaint that the civic body should install more and large-sized trash cans to manage the maximum garbage heap.

He said dustbins installed along the roadsides were small in size and mostly full of trash which gives a bad smell and look to the people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Weather Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Electricity Business Poor Fine Rent Capital Development Authority Government

Recent Stories

Swearing Tsitsipas pushed all the way to reach thi ..

Swearing Tsitsipas pushed all the way to reach third round

20 seconds ago
 Dacoit killed in police encounter in sargodha

Dacoit killed in police encounter in sargodha

21 seconds ago
 Belarus, China Entering New Stage of 'Ironclad Bro ..

Belarus, China Entering New Stage of 'Ironclad Brotherhood' - Lukashenko

23 seconds ago
 Shahbaz Gill felicitates Justice Ayesha Malik

Shahbaz Gill felicitates Justice Ayesha Malik

25 seconds ago
 US Speaks About Russia's Alleged Invasion of Ukrai ..

US Speaks About Russia's Alleged Invasion of Ukraine to Cover Its Provocations - ..

9 minutes ago
 Financial inclusion must for women's economic empo ..

Financial inclusion must for women's economic empowerment: FAFEN chairperson

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.