'Ehsaas saving wallets' project to empower women financially': Sania Nishtar

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 01:37 PM

Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Dr. Sania Nishter on Tuesday said that government's first ever 'Ehsaas saving wallets' project would play a vital role for eliminating poverty alleviation and to empower women economically

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Dr. Sania Nishter on Tuesday said that government's first ever 'Ehsaas saving wallets' project would play a vital role for eliminating poverty alleviation and to empower women economically.

Ehsaas saving wallets will prove to be an important milestone for the economic empowerment of the marginalized segments of the society, she said while speaking to Radio Pakistan's current Affair Program.

She said government is making serious efforts to uplift the marginalized segments of the society, adding, we are trying our level best to empower the neglected segments and give them financial freedom.

Financial freedom is an effective way to provide opportunity to the poor segments of the society and include them in the process of development, she added.

The social safety net will be further expanded and one window facility will be opened at Tehsil level to integrate all Ehsaas programs under one roof, she mentioned.

She said the program has been framed in accordance with the best international practices which would be fully transparent and on merit based.

