Ehsaas Scholarship Cheques Disbursed Among 350 Students

Tue 11th August 2020

Ehsaas scholarship cheques disbursed among 350 students

The Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University has distributed cheques of Ehsaas Scholarship Programme to 350 students of the university

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :The Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University has distributed cheques of Ehsaas Scholarship Programme to 350 students of the university.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani, said some 547 students had applied for the Ehsaas Scholarship Progarmme, but only 350 students were recommended.

He said earlier only 147 students were selected for scholarship but after consultation, 213 more students were selected for the scholarship. He asked the beneficiary students to focus on their education and extra curriculum activities to achieved their targets.

More Stories From Pakistan

