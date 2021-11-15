UrduPoint.com

Ehsaas Scholarship Cheques Distributed Among 270 Students

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 05:10 PM

Ehsaas Scholarship cheques distributed among 270 students

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik on Monday distributed cheques among 270 students under Ehsaas Scholarship program here at University of Engineering and Technology Multan.

The total amount of Rs 30 million has been distributed among students including Rs 107,250 for each student.

Addressing the scholarship cheque distribution ceremony, Dr Akhtar Malik said that the basic purpose of the scholarship was to encourage intelligent deserving students. He said that provincial government has started scholarships for deserving students in order to provide them opportunity to complete their education.

He said that students are the future of country and they can play a vital role in development and progress of the country after completion their education.

Later, Vice Chancellor University of Engineering and Technology Prof. Dr Amir Ejaz briefed the provincial minister about under construction building and other affairs of the university.

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik lauded the efforts of vice chancellor for improving strength of students, launching new educational programs and turning university towards self financial resources model.

