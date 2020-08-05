Ehsaas scholarship cheques distributed among KMU undergraduate students

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar on Wednesday said that the Ehsaas Scholarship Program was not only helping poor and needy students to complete their education but this program would also help eradicate poverty in the society

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar on Wednesday said that the Ehsaas Scholarship Program was not only helping poor and needy students to complete their education but this program would also help eradicate poverty in the society.

She expressed these views as a chief guest through video link on the occasion of distribution of cheques under Ehsaas Scholarship Program among undergraduate students of various disciplines organized by Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar.

Vice Chancellor KMU Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq, Secretary Health Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Registrar Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, Director ORIC Dr. Zohaib Khan and other relevant officials were also present on the occasion.

Dr. Sania Nishtar said that youth was the real asset and future of Pakistan.

Facilitating them in all walks of life was the first priority of the present government, she added.

She said that the scholarship schemes of the previous governments were limited only to postgraduate students while the present government had introduced scholarships to millions of undergraduate students under the Ehsaas Scholarship Program which was an innovative step in the field of education.

She said that it had been observed that the financial support of able but underprivileged students at the undergraduate level, on the one hand, encouraged the students and on the other hand this comprehensive program would also open new avenues for eradicating poverty from the society .

Explaining the details of the Ehsaas program earlier, Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq said that the purpose of this project was to encourage and support those students who were studying in various programs and were belong to poor families and unable to pay their remittances.

He said that this scheme would reduce the burden on the poor and needy parents in terms of their children's educational expenses while enabling the able students to show their skills in a more confident manner.

This would also be an opportunity and motivation for the more deserving students, he added. He said that under this scheme, cheques worth Rs 44 million had been distributed among 341 students including 30% female and 10% tribal districts of various undergraduate programs of the university, which was a matter of pride for the present government.

Secretary Health Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah while talking to the ceremony termed the Ehsaas Scholarship Program as an important step towards eradicating poverty by financing deserving but intelligent students.

He said "We have a lot of expectations from our youth and it is hoped that the students who have been given scholarship cheques today under the Ehsaas Scholarship Program will not only continue their hard work but will play their due role in making the future of the nation brighter."