Ehsaas Scholarship Cheques Distributed Amongst SBBU Students

Wed 02nd June 2021 | 07:12 PM

Ehsaas scholarship cheques distributed amongst SBBU students

Under the Ehsass Program the students of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Shaheed Benazirabad were distributed second installment of Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program Phase-1, the program was held at Syndicate Hall of the university

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Under the Ehsass Program the students of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Shaheed Benazirabad were distributed second installment of Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program Phase-1, the program was held at Syndicate Hall of the university.

Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani, Students Financial Aid Officer Najamuddin Mangi and Focal Person Ehsass Program Lecturer Information Technology Ghulam Mustafa Khaskheli distributed cheques of scholarship among students of the university.

In all 212 male and female students of all departments of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University were awarded with Ehsaas Scholarship cheques.

