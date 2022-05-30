Ehsaas scholarship interviews begin at University of Sindh

The University of Sindh, Jamshoro will start interviewing students for the award of Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Phase-III on Tuesday, May 31

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :The University of Sindh, Jamshoro will start interviewing students for the award of Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Phase-III on Tuesday, May 31.

Director Students Financial Aid Office Dr Mushtaq Ali Jariko told APP that the interviews would be conducted on a daily basis till June 9 at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Chair and Convention Centre Allama I.

I. Kazi Campus Jamshoro.

He said that a total of 1900 students of 2021-Batch of the university had been called to appear before the Institutional Scholarship Committee for the interview.

He also advised the students to bring along with them the required documents mentioned in the application form.