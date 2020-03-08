UrduPoint.com
Ehsaas Scholarship Programme Good Initiative For Education Progress: VC BZU

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 04:30 PM

Ehsaas scholarship programme good initiative for education progress: VC BZU

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Prof Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi said that 'Ehsaas scholarship programme' was a good initiative of the government towards education progress.

He said that talented male and female students could get higher education as Ehsaas programme is a big source for achieving this dream despite their parents limited resources.

VC BZU DR Kundi expressed these views during interview of 1170 students for Ehsaas scholarship here on Sunday.

He said that Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Sania Nishtar granddaughter of Pakistan movement leader Sardar Abdur Rab Nishtar was monitoring this programme.

He hoped that the students would benefit to country and state by utilizing this amount for education progress.

The other interview committee members included Dean Prof Dr Tariq Mahmood Ansari, Prof Dr Muhammad Aziz and others, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

