Ehsaas scholarships cheques distributed at UoM

Ehsaas undergraduate scholarships cheques were distributed during a ceremony at University of Malakand (UoM), organized by the office of scholarships & financial assistance here on Tuesday

CHAKDARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Ehsaas undergraduate scholarships cheques were distributed during a ceremony at University of Malakand (UoM), organized by the office of scholarships & financial assistance here on Tuesday.

The Vice Chancellor, UoM, Prof Dr Gul Zaman, Prof Dr Jamil Ahmad, Convener Scholarships Committee, UoM & MNA Junaid Akbar distributed cheques among the students of University of Malakand.

They pledged that the Ehsaas Scholarships are very beneficial for financial assistance of deserving & talented students to continue their educational journey smoothly and efficiently.

The Guest of honor, MNA Junaid Akbar said youth are the future of Pakistan & the government will take all needed measures to educate the youth for socio-economic uplift of the country.