UrduPoint.com

Ehsaas Scholarships To Enhance Women Empowerment: Dr. Sania

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 06:10 PM

Ehsaas scholarships to enhance women empowerment: Dr. Sania

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr. Sania Nishtar Thursday said Ehsaas Scholarships would enhance women empowerment through ensuring their increased role in society and businesses, breaking down the barriers.

Dr. Sania was speaking as a chief guest at the HEC-USAID Scholarship event jointly hosted by Higher Education Commission (HEC) and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) at the HEC Secretariat.

Under the umbrella of Merit and Needs based Scholarship Program (MNBSP), USAID and HEC have rolled out 700 new graduate level scholarships for women, talent hunt program for financially disadvantaged girls, and capacity building plan to support financial aid systems of forty Pakistani public sector universities.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Nishtar said that with Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship programme dovetailed to Ehsaas school Stipends nationwide, the unprecedented scale of Ehsaas assistance allowed Pakistan, for the first time, to look holistically at measures to improve education at all ages from pre-school to under-graduate and everything in between.

Dr. Sania observed, "A country cannot thrive when half of its population is not educated and enabled to fulfil their potential. Therefore, at its core, Ehsaas aims to empower 10 million poorest women in Pakistan and help them to achieve their potential".

"Providing financial access to education for the underprivileged populations, Ehsaas is running a need cum merit based Ehsaas undergraduate scholarship programme nationwide offering 200,000 scholarships worth Rs. 24 billion over 4 years", she said.

To-date, over 142,000 scholarships have been awarded under Ehsaas within two years.

The Ehsaas Scholarship reserves 50 percent of its places for women. By covering 100% of the tuition fees and providing additional stipend for essential living expenses, Ehsaas provides even playing field for all students, she added.

Dr. Sania thanked USAID for supporting 700 scholarships and for supporting capacity building in women universities to promote higher education for girls in Pakistan.

USAID has supported scholarships for meritorious but financially disadvantaged students since 2004 through the MNBSP program to assist the Higher Education Commission Government of Pakistan's efforts to raise enrollment in Pakistani universities and meet international standards.

Julie Koenen, USAID Mission Director/Pakistan, Embassy of the United States of America said, "We are pleased to share that in partnership with the HEC, we are more committed to supporting female education. 700 fully funded graduate level scholarships will be awarded to the most talented females preferably from rural Sindh, former FATA, South Punjab and conflict affected districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa." She further added that supporting sustainable donors and partners is one of USAID's important agenda. "For better delivery of services and transparency of systems, we are very pleased to invest in enhancing capacities of university administrators of financial aid offices of 40 partners of Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarships".

Michael Nehrbass, Deputy Mission Director USAID Pakistan said, "MNBSP will help to identify female students ahead of time and invest in them to encourage to apply for the available scholarship opportunities and also train them to succeed for universities' entry tests." Executive Director HEC, Shaista Sohail also thanked the Mission Director USAID for launching the expansion program under MNBSP and acknowledged that the investment made in female education and talent hunt program are important steps to empower girls and increase access of women towards higher education, which is also an important objective of HEC.

Other eminent guests present at the event were, USAID Mission Director Pakistan, Executive Director HEC, USAID officials, Vice Chancellors and students. The efforts of USAID for putting its tremendous contributions to invest in the female education from the platform MNBSP was lauded by the HEC, Vice Chancellors and students.

Vice Chancellors from different universities of Pakistan also praised the contribution of USAID and HEC in the field of education, providing the opportunity to students changing their lives, as many of them are contributing across various sectors of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Education Punjab United States Women HEC Event All From Government Share Merit Packaging Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

4,000 patients to benefit from the updated home ca ..

4,000 patients to benefit from the updated home care model: DoH – Abu Dhabi

2 minutes ago
 CCA U19 sides for 50-over tournament named

CCA U19 sides for 50-over tournament named

8 minutes ago
 TECNO fans rejoice as the brand teases to bring an ..

TECNO fans rejoice as the brand teases to bring an upgraded gaming smartphone na ..

23 minutes ago
 Emirates and Visa partner up to provide a chance t ..

Emirates and Visa partner up to provide a chance to earn future rewards for trav ..

28 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi schools to offer students and educators ..

Abu Dhabi schools to offer students and educators on-campus COVID-19 PCR tests

47 minutes ago
 64,458 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

64,458 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.