UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ehsaas, Sehat Insaaf Programmes To Be Extended To Interior Sindh:Prime Minister Imran Khan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 05:48 PM

Ehsaas, Sehat Insaaf programmes to be extended to interior Sindh:Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the federal government would extend the coverage of "Ehsaas" and "Sehat Insaf" programmes up to interior Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the Federal government would extend the coverage of "Ehsaas" and "Sehat Insaf" programmes up to interior Sindh.

The prime minister gave this assurance to a Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) delegation that called on him here and apprised him of the problems faced by the people of their Constituencies.

The delegation consisted of Senator Muzaffar Hussain Shah, Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Ghous Bakhsh Mehr, members of the Sindh Assembly Mohtarma Saira Bano, Ali Nawaz Shah, Abdul Razzak, Ali Ghulam, Ali Gohar Khan Mehr, Arif Mustafa Jatoi, Hussain Ali Mirza, Muhammad Rafiq, Muhammad Rashid Shah, Muhammad Shehryar Khan Mehr, Nand Kumar Gokhani, Mohtarma Nusrat Sehar Abbasi, Shamsuddin and Variam Faqir, and newly-elected Sindh Assembly member Moazzam Abbasi.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati, Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Zaidi, Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Nadeem Babar and MNA Asad Umar were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Asad Umar Governor Water Rashid Alliance Jatoi Government Faisal Vawda Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

High interest rates pushing industrial sector to g ..

3 minutes ago

PPAF, AKRSPand KfW successfully installed 306 KW h ..

8 minutes ago

NAB forms six-member committee to address reservat ..

8 minutes ago

Russia's Medvedev Calls Netanyahu to Wish Him Happ ..

5 minutes ago

Lebanese President Calls for Lifting Banking Secre ..

5 minutes ago

French govt says new Brexit delay 'in nobody's int ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.