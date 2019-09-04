UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ehsaas Strategy To Be Announced Soon: Dr Sania

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 02:24 PM

Ehsaas strategy to be announced soon: Dr Sania

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) Dr Sania Nishtar Wednesday said that "Ehsaas Strategy" to be released soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) Dr Sania Nishtar Wednesday said that "Ehsaas Strategy" to be released soon.

She said ,"We all have to work together to strengthen the federation and exploit synergy irrespective of political differences especially when it comes to the welfare of those who need it the most.

"She particularly stressed upon the provinces to implement the 'Governance and Integrity Policy', and partner in the implementation of Pillar I (governance) and Pillar III (human capital development) of Ehsaas.

Related Topics

Prime Minister All

Recent Stories

Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation seeks pub ..

26 minutes ago

UBF&#039;s 2018 annual report highlights well-capi ..

41 minutes ago

Vegetables worth US$23.630 mln, fruits US$48.301 m ..

43 minutes ago

Fearless Japan relish rematch against vengeful Bok ..

2 minutes ago

Indonesia sends back hundreds of shipping containe ..

2 minutes ago

Fiji final 31-man squad for Rugby World Cup

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.