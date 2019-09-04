Ehsaas strategy to be announced soon: Dr Sania

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) Dr Sania Nishtar Wednesday said that "Ehsaas Strategy" to be released soon.

She said ,"We all have to work together to strengthen the federation and exploit synergy irrespective of political differences especially when it comes to the welfare of those who need it the most.

"She particularly stressed upon the provinces to implement the 'Governance and Integrity Policy', and partner in the implementation of Pillar I (governance) and Pillar III (human capital development) of Ehsaas.