UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ehsaas Strategy To Be Announced Soon: Dr Sania

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 03:11 PM

Ehsaas strategy to be announced soon: Dr Sania

Pecial Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) Dr Sania Nishtar Friday said that "Ehsaas Strategy" to be released soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) Dr Sania Nishtar Friday said that "Ehsaas Strategy" to be released soon.

She said ,"We all have to work together to strengthen the federation and exploit synergy irrespective of political differences especially when it comes to the welfare of those who need it the most.

" She particularly stressed upon the provinces to implement the 'Governance and Integrity Policy', and partner in the implementation of Pillar I (governance) and Pillar III (human capital development) of Ehsaas.

/778

Related Topics

Prime Minister All

Recent Stories

Open trials of U13,U16 players from 12 September

8 minutes ago

PTDC seeks public suggestions for World Tourism Da ..

2 minutes ago

Posters, asking people to support shutdown, surfac ..

2 minutes ago

Smoking e-cigarettes might affect your sleep healt ..

2 minutes ago

US invests $400M on Argentina's road works

2 minutes ago

Head of Russian Central Election Commission Suffer ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.