"Ehsaas" Strategy To Be Announced Within 10 Days: Dr. Sania Nishtar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar Sunday said that 'Ehsaas Strategy' was in its final stages of review and will soon be out in the public domain as a living document.

Talking to APP here at her office, she elaborated on plans underway to engage the private sector in the "Ehsaas" framework, which encompasses 115 policy actions to be executed by 28 Federal ministries/divisions/agencies for its execution.

To the extent of Ehsaas, she said that there were three avenues of collaborating with private sector.

"These avenues included, regular contracting following the policies and procedures of PIPRA in ways that promote transparency, private sector commitments for big ticket targets of social protection and poverty alleviation policy and Solutions Innovation Challenge to develop value chains and solutions for poverty at scale by identifying private sector partners.

"Prevalence of digital poverty in Pakistan among marginalized communities particularly women was also mirrored and both sides committed to explore all possible ways of benefiting the deprived communities by replicating the best international poverty alleviation practices in an innovative and affordable manner specifically capitalizing at the potential of Facebook, other social media streams, and Ehsaas tv programme" added Dr. Sania Nishtar.

/778