UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

"Ehsaas" Strategy To Be Announced Within 10 Days: Dr. Sania Nishtar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar Sunday said that 'Ehsaas Strategy' was in its final stages of review and will soon be out in the public domain as a living document.

Talking to APP here at her office, she elaborated on plans underway to engage the private sector in the "Ehsaas" framework, which encompasses 115 policy actions to be executed by 28 Federal ministries/divisions/agencies for its execution.

To the extent of Ehsaas, she said that there were three avenues of collaborating with private sector.

"These avenues included, regular contracting following the policies and procedures of PIPRA in ways that promote transparency, private sector commitments for big ticket targets of social protection and poverty alleviation policy and Solutions Innovation Challenge to develop value chains and solutions for poverty at scale by identifying private sector partners.

"Prevalence of digital poverty in Pakistan among marginalized communities particularly women was also mirrored and both sides committed to explore all possible ways of benefiting the deprived communities by replicating the best international poverty alleviation practices in an innovative and affordable manner specifically capitalizing at the potential of Facebook, other social media streams, and Ehsaas tv programme" added Dr. Sania Nishtar.

/778

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Social Media Facebook Women Sunday TV All Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 21, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

GDMO discusses future of e-sports sector with orga ..

15 hours ago

Team Abu Dhabi’s reigning XCAT World champions f ..

16 hours ago

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2019 Beijing among top best f ..

17 hours ago

UAE crowned continental champions at 4th Jiu-Jitsu ..

17 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.