Ehsaas strategy to play pivotal role on programme framework

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant of Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division Dr Sania Nishtar on Monday said Ehsaas strategy would have productive impact and play a pivotal role in scrutinizing framework of Ehsaas Programme.

She said Ehsaas one of the main instruments through which the government aims to build a welfare state, based on the principles of Riasat-e-Madina.

Ehsaas a whole-of-government multi-sectoral coordinated initiative and the biggest boldest pro-poor programme ever launched in the country, she added.

She said the Ehsaas framework focused on the extreme poor, orphans, widows, the homeless, disabled, jobless, poor farmers, labourers and the sick who risk medical impoverishment, undernourished.