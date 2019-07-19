UrduPoint.com
'Ehsaas' Strategy To Play Vital Role In Equalizing The Benefits: PASSD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 01:30 PM

'Ehsaas' strategy to play vital role in equalizing the benefits: PASSD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :'Ehsaas Strategy' to be announced very soon by the Poverty Alleviation and Social Saftey Division would play a very vital role in equalizing the benefits.

According to the Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division the forthcoming Ehsaas strategy would make organizations involved in delivery of welfare, effective and responsive to the needs of those who they are meant to serve, and to ensure rule-based control on the use of public resources.

Talking to APP, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division Dr Sania Nishtar Friday said, "We were focusing to empower Ehsaas Governance Policy for which to get notice about how the institutions work properly with their respective rules and laws and scrutinize where any disadvantage occurs."She further said Ehsaas Governance Policy has 31-points agenda each point constituted to do its proper and complete working criteria.

