'Ehsaas' strategy to play vital role in equalizing the benefits: PASSD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division Dr Sania Nishtar Sunday said Ehsaas Strategy' would play a vital role to equalise the benefits.

"We were focusing to empower Ehsaas Governance Policy to get notice how the institutions work properly with their respective rules and laws and scrutinize where any disadvantage occurs.

" According to the Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division the forthcoming Ehsaas strategy would make organizations involved in service delivery of welfare and responsive to the needs of those who are meant to serve, and to ensure rule-based control on the use of public resources.

Talking to APP, she said Ehsaas Governance Policy has 31-points agenda and each point constituted to do its proper and complete working criteria.

