UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Ehsaas' Strategy To Play Vital Role In Equalizing The Benefits: PASSD

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 36 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 12:20 PM

'Ehsaas' strategy to play vital role in equalizing the benefits: PASSD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division Dr Sania Nishtar Sunday said Ehsaas Strategy' would play a vital role to equalise the benefits.

"We were focusing to empower Ehsaas Governance Policy to get notice how the institutions work properly with their respective rules and laws and scrutinize where any disadvantage occurs.

" According to the Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division the forthcoming Ehsaas strategy would make organizations involved in service delivery of welfare and responsive to the needs of those who are meant to serve, and to ensure rule-based control on the use of public resources.

Talking to APP, she said Ehsaas Governance Policy has 31-points agenda and each point constituted to do its proper and complete working criteria.

/778

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 21, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

GDMO discusses future of e-sports sector with orga ..

15 hours ago

Team Abu Dhabi’s reigning XCAT World champions f ..

17 hours ago

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2019 Beijing among top best f ..

17 hours ago

UAE crowned continental champions at 4th Jiu-Jitsu ..

17 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.