UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ehsaas' Strategy To Play Vital Role In Equalizing The Benefits: PASSD

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 01:30 PM

Ehsaas' strategy to play vital role in equalizing the benefits: PASSD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Ehsaas Strategy' to be announced very soon by the Poverty Alleviation and Social Saftey Division would play a very vital role in equalizing the benefits.

According to the Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division the forthcoming Ehsaas strategy would make organizations involved in delivery of welfare, effective and responsive to the needs of those who they are meant to serve, and to ensure rule-based control on the use of public resources.

Talking to APP, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division Dr Sania Nishtar Sunday said, "We were focusing to empower Ehsaas Governance Policy for which to get notice about how the institutions work properly with their respective rules and laws and scrutinize where any disadvantage occurs." She further said Ehsaas Governance Policy has 31-points agenda each point constituted to do its proper and complete working criteria.

C:zkz/P:zkz/L:srb/R:srb\778

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE leaders receive Eid greetings from Arab, Islam ..

2 hours ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah performs Eid prayer at Gra ..

2 hours ago

Crown Prince of Sharjah performs Eid prayer at Al ..

2 hours ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain performs Eid Al Adha praye ..

2 hours ago

Ruler of Ajman performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Shei ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.