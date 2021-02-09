UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ehsaas Survey 68% Complete, Payments To New Ehsaas Kafaalat Beneficiaries To Commence On Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 11:48 PM

Ehsaas survey 68% complete, payments to new Ehsaas Kafaalat beneficiaries to commence on Wednesday

Prime Minister, Imran Khan will be visiting outskirts of Islamabad on Wednesday to witness Kafaalat enrolment and interact with the new beneficiaries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ):Prime Minister, Imran Khan will be visiting outskirts of Islamabad on Wednesday to witness Kafaalat enrolment and interact with the new beneficiaries.

According to the news release issued here, enrollment of new beneficiaries is dependent on the data from the new survey. With the Ehsaas survey now 68% complete, payments to those that have been identified through the new survey have commenced.

All those that have been identified for enrollment through the new survey will be given Rs 2000 a month on a continuing basis, to assist them with their basic needs.

In total, 7 million beneficiaries will be included in Ehsaas Kafaalat. They will be paid a sum of Rs 12,000 covering the period January - June 2021.

Each beneficiary gets an SMS announcing that they have been included in Ehsaas and that they should collect their payment.

Following it, they will get the official letter also. These women will then get quarterly payments of Rs 6000.

Across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Kafaalat, beneficiaries will be able to withdraw payment through biometric ATMs, designated retail shops and campsites of Bank Alfalah; and through Habib Bank in Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Islamabad.

All new Kafaalat beneficiaries will be able to access the payment at biometric ATMs and bank branches after having received messages of payment from 8171. Payment messages are being sent out to the deserving families in phases.

Those eligible families without computerised national identity cards (CNICs) of their women will be sent messages from 8171 to make the CNICs upfront.

As survey progresses, payments will continue till June this year. Even for those enrolled in June, a full payment of Rs 12000 will be made.

"Those who are desirous of enrolling in Ehsaas should participate in the Ehsaas survey. Registration desks will be set up in every tehsil, following the survey so that missed households can register themselves", Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar said.

"I will also release a series of videos in simple language to respond to questions, people have asked about the survey and Kafaalat on social media", she further added.

Related Topics

Sindh Imran Khan Islamabad Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Social Media Bank Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir January June Women SMS From Habib Bank Limited Million

Recent Stories

'Political decrees' show Maluana Fazl's dual stand ..

8 minutes ago

President travels on board BRT Peshawar bus, inter ..

8 minutes ago

UN Special Envoy Pedersen Says Plans to Attend Ast ..

8 minutes ago

UN General-Secretary Holds Phone Talks With Russia ..

8 minutes ago

UK's Lead Brexit Official Says Relations With EU ' ..

8 minutes ago

Spain tops three million virus cases

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.