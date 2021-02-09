Ehsaas survey 68% complete, payments to new Ehsaas Kafaalat beneficiaries to commence on Wednesday

Prime Minister, Imran Khan will be visiting outskirts of Islamabad on Wednesday to witness Kafaalat enrolment and interact with the new beneficiaries

According to the news release issued here, enrollment of new beneficiaries is dependent on the data from the new survey. With the Ehsaas survey now 68% complete, payments to those that have been identified through the new survey have commenced.

All those that have been identified for enrollment through the new survey will be given Rs 2000 a month on a continuing basis, to assist them with their basic needs.

In total, 7 million beneficiaries will be included in Ehsaas Kafaalat. They will be paid a sum of Rs 12,000 covering the period January - June 2021.

Each beneficiary gets an SMS announcing that they have been included in Ehsaas and that they should collect their payment.

Following it, they will get the official letter also. These women will then get quarterly payments of Rs 6000.

Across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Kafaalat, beneficiaries will be able to withdraw payment through biometric ATMs, designated retail shops and campsites of Bank Alfalah; and through Habib Bank in Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Islamabad.

All new Kafaalat beneficiaries will be able to access the payment at biometric ATMs and bank branches after having received messages of payment from 8171. Payment messages are being sent out to the deserving families in phases.

Those eligible families without computerised national identity cards (CNICs) of their women will be sent messages from 8171 to make the CNICs upfront.

As survey progresses, payments will continue till June this year. Even for those enrolled in June, a full payment of Rs 12000 will be made.

"Those who are desirous of enrolling in Ehsaas should participate in the Ehsaas survey. Registration desks will be set up in every tehsil, following the survey so that missed households can register themselves", Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar said.

"I will also release a series of videos in simple language to respond to questions, people have asked about the survey and Kafaalat on social media", she further added.