Ehsaas Survey to be completed by June this year: Dr. Sania  

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 2nd, 2021) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar says Ehsaas survey is 78 percent completed and is progressing smoothly to accomplish by June.

In a statement on Friday, she said owing to the technical nature of computerized Ehsaas survey, massive training of master trainers, trainers, enumerators, and supervisors is an important element of the Ehsaas survey methodology.

She said Ehsaas survey is free of cost and enumerators are not authorized to charge any fee for carrying out survey of households.

The Special Assistant said this is entirely an apolitical survey being carried on a paperless approach.

The field teams are going door to door to collect the data of households at the doorstep through an android based application. She asked the households to cooperate with the survey teams and share correct data.

It is pertinent to mention that work on the new Ehsaas National Socio-economic Registry survey has been accelerated all over the country so that data can be gathered about the socioeconomic status of households for complete coverage, targeting of poor and identification of potential beneficiaries.

This is the first ever computer aided survey that continues in various districts across the country to enroll deserving households in Ehsaas.

So far, the phase-wise survey has been completed in 65 districts and is currently underway in 88 districts. Further, enumerators are undergoing technical training in 07 districts (including Upper Chitral, Skardu, Ghanche, Kharmang, Hunza, Shigar, Astore) and in these districts, survey will be launched soon.

According to the inclusive social protection policy of Ehsaas, the results of survey will facilitate proper targeting of poor households across the country for the multitude of Ehsaas initiatives. To ensure transparency and integrity in data collection, the entire survey process has been made end-to-end digital.

A new survey model has been developed to conduct the survey in AJK, Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including newly merged districts (erstwhile FATA) and several other areas of the country.

The new model is centered on the fast-track approach to implement the survey in collaboration with provincial school education departments under the technical supervision of Ehsaas.

According to Ehsaas strategy, as the door-to-door survey reaches a 70% completion in a Tehsil, a registration desk is opened enabling missing households desirous of benefitting from Ehsaas to register themselves. To-date, desks have been opened in every Tehsil of 60 Districts in total. These desks are facilitating those households to register themselves that were missed during the survey.