Ehsaas survey to commence in seven Tehsils of Rawalpindi from Jan 25: Dr. Sania Nishtar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar Friday announced that the (National Socio Economic Registry) survey under Ehsaas would commence in seven Tehsils of Rawalpindi from January 25

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar Friday announced that the (National Socio Economic Registry) survey under Ehsaas would commence in seven Tehsils of Rawalpindi from January 25.

Addressing the news conference, Dr. Nishtar said that the Ehsaas survey, aimed at identifying poor households, has been completed in 41 districts so far while is in progress in around 72 districts.

The special assistant was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Capt. (Retd) Anwarul Haq.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Nishtar conveyed that the teachers were being given training regarding Ehsaas Survey and will be given reasonable payments for their contributions.

Dr. Nishtar said the Ehsaas survey teams will go door-to-door to participate in the survey and collect data through Android tablets, not paper.

She said, during the computerized survey, no form is being given and no fee will be charged from those seeking registration.

The new beneficiaries identified through the survey would also be included in the Ehsaas Nashonuma, Waseela-e-Taleem Digital, Interest-Free Loan and many other schemes.

�Sania Nishtar said Prime Minister Imran Khan had given a special direction to ensure complete transparency in the Ehsaas programme and take it forward in an organised manner.

She recalled that the same principles were followed during the disbursement of assistance under Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme.

Dr. Sania Nishtar warned that legal action will be taken against those who deceive people through forgery.

The number of Kafaalat beneficiary families has been expanded from 4.6 million up to seven million along with raising the program's budget up to 200 billion rupees.

She conveyed that 48 Ehsaas Nashonuma Centers were being established across the country to prevent the children from stunting growth issue.

The special assistant informed that the Ehsaas Tahafuz program will begin in the month of February in Holy Family Hospital.

Assistance under Ehsaas program was being given on scores, not through measuring the income, she said.

The Ehsaas program presented 32 points in the assembly while the relevant implementing agencies present their audit reports accordingly, she added.