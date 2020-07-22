Ehsaas Survey to start in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa soon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection & Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar Wednesday said Ehsaas survey (National Socio Economic Registry) would be started in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa soon.

A five-day training in this regard was underway during this week, she said in a tweet.

Dr. Nishtar said, "I am grateful to the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics for their cooperation."It is pertinent to mention here that the National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) under Ehsaas was underway to collect household data on socio-economic conditions at the grassroots level for future programs.