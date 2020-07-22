UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ehsaas Survey To Start In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Soon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 09:40 PM

Ehsaas Survey to start in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection & Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar Wednesday said Ehsaas survey (National Socio Economic Registry) would be started in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa soon.

A five-day training in this regard was underway during this week, she said in a tweet.

Dr. Nishtar said, "I am grateful to the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics for their cooperation."It is pertinent to mention here that the National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) under Ehsaas was underway to collect household data on socio-economic conditions at the grassroots level for future programs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, King Abdullah of Jordan discuss ..

30 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima highlights fundamental role of cult ..

45 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Al ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,331 new COVID-19 cases, 44 ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General for th ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Ins ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.