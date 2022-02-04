UrduPoint.com

Ehsaas Tahafuz Opens Its Policy For Cancer Wards

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2022 | 09:40 PM

Ehsaas Tahafuz opens its policy for cancer wards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :On this world cancer day, Ehsaas Tahafuz has announced its policy to extend support to cancer wards across Pakistan.

In Pakistan, it is estimated that over 170,000 new cancer cases are reported every year. According to estimates, cancer is responsible for the highest deaths in the Pakistani population, and the most common cause is inability of patients and their families to bear the catastrophic health expenditures.

Ehsaas Tahafuz is the government of Pakistan's sister programme alongside Sehat Sahulat to protect the vulnerable population from catastrophic health expenditures.

Tahafuz is now rapidly scaling up nationwide, after a successful pilot over the last two and a half years in Holy Family Hospital, Rawalpindi.

The programme supports patients facing catastrophic health expenditures, who are not covered by Sehat Sahulat.

A facilitation desk has also been established at the holy Family Hospital to identify the eligible patients for Tahafuz.

The programme is already running in 10 hospitals and has 900 packages across 21 departments.

"We have taken a principal decision to include cancer packages in Ehsaas Tahafuz", said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar while speaking to the media at the hospital.

Cancer, she said, is the single commonest cause of catastrophic health expenditures. "Since cancer treatment is most expensive, Ehsaas Tahafuz is now ready to integrate cancer related packages in its scope of support", Dr. Sania further added.

Dr. Sania also visited the Holy Family Hospital to meet the cancer patients being treated under Ehsaas Tahafuz.

At the hospital, Dr. Sania was welcomed by Medical Superintendent, Dr. Shazia Zeb and her team. SAPM took round of the hospital and met with cancer patients and their families.

Later, Dr. Sania also held a meeting with a technical team of medical experts, hospital administrators and programme verifiers to review the progress of Ehsaas Tahafuz.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Rawalpindi Progress Cancer Family Media From Government

Recent Stories

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator ..

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator of the Year

3 hours ago
 PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

4 hours ago
 Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say Abo ..

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say About vivo’s V23e? Let’s Hear ..

4 hours ago
 Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

6 hours ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

6 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>